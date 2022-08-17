Report: Atletico Madrid Rejected Bid From Manchester United For Portuguese Forward Joao Felix

According to a recent report, Atletico Madrid would have rejected a bid from Manchester United to sign the Striker Joao Felix.

The Colchonero is not interested in selling any of their players as the Spanish side is keen on keeping their key players to compete for La Liga this season.

The Red Devils were considering pushing hard for the signature of the young Striker and the Madrid side immediately addressed the interest from the English club by making it clear that Felix would not leave the Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid referred to the number 7's release clause, which is around 350 million euros, making it impossible for Manchester United to land the Portuguese Forward.

For the manager Simeone, Joao Felix is the most important player in the team and the club is built around him and will be in the future.

On top of that, the 22-year-old is claimed to be happy at Atletico Madrid despite being hard for him to adjust to the team, now he has full confidence in playing in the starting squad.

