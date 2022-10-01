Report: Barcelona To Bid For Manchester United Star Diogo Dalot

Manchester United have shown huge improvements so far this season after the frustration of the previous campaign, where they finished sixth in the Premier League with no trophies to speak of.

New boss Erik Ten Hag has helped inspire fantastic form in a few players since arriving, though. Stars such as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Scott Mctominay have looked like completely different versions of their old selves in 21/22, for example.

Right-back Diogo Dalot is another that has shown lots of improvement so far. He signed for the club in 2018 and struggled to get game-time until he was sent out on loan to AC Milan.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Upon returning last season, the 23-year-old gained a first-choice place in the team over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, after the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick. He then remained in the team with the arrival of the new boss.

The Portuguese international is reportedly on the radar of Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. It is said they are expected to make a bid, following the success he has enjoyed this season and in parts of the last campaign.

Allegedly, the Spanish giants are only in the process of shoring up information for a potential move as things stand and scouts were present at Portugal's game against Spain, but he ended up not playing in the match. The player himself is focused on performi for The Red Devils right now, however.

