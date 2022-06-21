Report: Barcelona Blames La Liga For Holding Up Frenkie De Jong's Move To Manchester United

According to a report, Barcelona claimed that La Liga is giving them a hard time to sell Frenkie De Jong, being the reason Manchester United has not been able to land the midfielder.

The Red Devils are keen on De Jong's signature just as much as Barcelona is willing to sell the Dutchman to gather the funds needed for their summer transfer window.

However, the Cules have blamed La Liga's strict financial rules on the slow negotiation rate for the number 21 moving to Old Trafford.

According to reports from ESPN: Manchester United are demanding that the fee reflects Barcelona's desire to offload the Dutchman.

Which the Spanish side has claimed, their hands are tied by La Liga's strict rules.

The Blaugrana is already subject to financial restrictions after breaking their salary cap thus, they can only reinvest a third of what they get for transfers.

Another limitation is to save in wages for their current playing squad. This means they can not get less than the 85 million euros they are asking for Frenkie De Jong.

The Catalonia side is using the financial restriction as an excuse to not sell the talented midfielder to the Red Devils for less than the starting price tag.

Xavi Hernandez's side is aiming to recover at least the same 85 million they paid to Ajax for the Netherlands International.

At the other side, Erik Ten Hag's side is trying their best to not spend most of their summer budget in one player, the goal is to spend 60 to 70 million euros at most for the Arkel born.

