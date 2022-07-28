Report: Barcelona Contemplating A Loan To Solve Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Salary Reduction Problem

According to a report, Barcelona is considering the possibility to send Frenkie De Jong on a loan to solve the salary reduction problem with Manchester United watching close.

The Blaugranas are evaluating different options in their cards to find a solution to the unmeasured wages the Dutchman is currently earning.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The Arkel born's salary is increasing this season and goes beyond the salary structure of the La Liga side.

'The Cules' are looking at different scenarios, one of them that could solve the problem with just one signature is definitely the permanent transfer of the number 21.

There was an agreement reached with Manchester United that satisfied the amount demanded by the Spanish side of 85 million euros, however, the 25-year-old does not contemplate this option at all.

The Midfielder has been clear despite the persistence from his former manager at Ajax (Erik Ten Hag) that he is not thinking about moving to Old Trafford.

The number 21 does not want to play in the Europa League and does not believe it is an attractive project.

According to a report from Spanish Outlet Sport: Laporta and Alemany had claimed that Barcelona need to go through the contractual conditions of the former Ajax player to find a solution.

When Frenkie De Jong signed for the Cules under Bartomeu, the club had offered the Midfielder a substantial salary raise in his third season playing for Barcelona.

This is something that goes beyond the current board's control and their new salary structures 'designed' by Barca.

Thus, a loan option for Frenkie De Jong has emerged as a potential solution. Unfortunately, for the Red Devils, they would not be the 25-year-old's first choice.

Due to their lack of Champions League football, Chelsea or Bayern could be more optioned to receive the Dutch International.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon