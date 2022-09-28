Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona & Four Other Clubs Interested In Manchester United Star Diogo Dalot

Barcelona are interested in Manchester United star Diogo Dalot, according to a report.
Manchester United signed Diogo Dalot from FC Porto in 2018 under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, who foresaw him becoming an important player for "The next ten years"

The right-back enjoyed a promising first season but was eventually sent out on loan to AC Milan in search of game-time. He then returned last season and finally won the first choice spot in his position from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He has impressed in particular this season under Erik Ten Hag and fans are very happy with the 23-year-old on the whole. He even scored a brace for Portugal against the Czech Republic last week.

However, his contract does expire next summer and it is unclear whether or not we will see him stay at the club in the future.

The MEN have provided an update on the situation. It is said that the club are expected to activate the one-year extension clause present in the defender's contract.

According to the report, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are all interested and monitoring his form. AC Milan allegedly wanted to make the loan move with Dalot permanent when he was at the San Siro and Atletico Madrid (As well as Borussia Dortmund) are said to have contacted the club earlier in the year about the player.

