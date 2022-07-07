Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Reluctant To Join Chelsea - The Priority Is To Join Manchester United

According to reports, Manchester United signing target Frenkie De Jong is reluctant to join bitter rivals Chelsea, following a meeting held today with Barcelona.

The Red Devils have been after the Dutch midfielder for months now, and an agreement that seemed impossible in the past now is seeming closer than ever.

Frenkie De Jong with Netherlands

Despite comments from Barcelona president claiming that they want to keep Frenkie De Jong at the Camp Nou.

Several Journalists claimed that Manchester United and Barcelona have reached an agreement for the number 21 of 65 million euros plus 20 million euros in add ons.

The transfer has not been completed yet because there is a disagreement in the add ons structure and the clubs are still negotiating that part of the contract.

Today, Chelsea and Barcelona directives had a reunion in Spain to discuss a swap deal between Chelsea and Barcelona players. 

The players named were Azpilicueta and Alonso from Chelsea and Memphis Depay and Frenkie De Jong from Barça. The potential transfer of the Midfielder to Chelsea was discussed.

According to a report from Spanish Newspaper Sport: Frenkie De Jong is reluctant to join Chelsea and now his priority is to join Manchester United instead. A deal could be reached soon.

