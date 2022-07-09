Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Sources Convinced A Move For Frenkie De Jong Will Happen This Summer

Sources at FC Barcelona are 'convinced' that a move for Frenkie de Jong will happen this summer amidst ongoing negotiations with Manchester United for a potential transfer, claims a report.

It's been widely reported since last month that the Old Trafford club are in talks with their Catalan counterparts over a potential deal for the former Ajax player as Erik ten Hag wants him to spearhead his rebuild at the century-old club.

Last week, Joan Laporta's public comments came as a blow to United and its fans alike as the Blaugrana president declared that 'he would do anything he can in his power to make the midfielder stay at the club'.

But as per a report from the Athletic, it may not be the eventual reality at the Spanish club.

de jong smile

According to the report, tensions have been developing between the Dutch international and his employers all over again. And the most probable solution for both parties seems to be a transfer.

Even though the report claims that if given the chance, de Jong would like to stay at Barcelona, but his representatives aren't keen on their client taking a pay cut after the salary payments which they already agreed to defer during the pandemic.

And the report claims that 'multiple club sources are convinced a move will happen'.

As for the ongoing talks with Manchester United, the thing that is holding up any potential move to the Premier League club is the €17m the Spanish giants owe the player in deferred salary payments.

