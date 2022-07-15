Report: Barcelona To Seal Midfielder's Departure To Manchester United In Coming Days
Barcelona are looking to seal Frenkie de Jong's departure to Manchester United in the coming days, maybe even this week, claims a report from Spain.
According to a report from Catalunya Radio, the Spanish are looking to close his exit from the club in a 'matter of days', which may be completed even this week.
The report claims that everything is now 'in the hands of the midfielder', who has been informed by his employers about an agreement between the two clubs over a potential transfer.
Regarding the agreement, the report claims that the offer from the English giants is between €80-90 million, a figure which is hard for the officials at Camp Nou to reject.
Catalunya Radio also claims that de Jong may go to the United States on Saturday for Barcelona's pre-season tour amidst uncertainty about his future at the La Liga outfit.
As for Barcelona, they have informed him that they are ready to transfer him to Old Trafford, but the player has not yet given any definitive answer.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Frenkie De Jong's Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United
- 'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing That Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks
- Manchester United Enter The Race With Ajax To Sign Bundesliga Star
- Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed
- Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Frenkie De Jong Linked With Manchester United
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon