Report: Barcelona To Seal Midfielder's Departure To Manchester United In Coming Days

Barcelona are looking to seal Frenkie de Jong's departure to Manchester United in the coming days, maybe even this week, claims a report from Spain.

According to a report from Catalunya Radio, the Spanish are looking to close his exit from the club in a 'matter of days', which may be completed even this week.

The report claims that everything is now 'in the hands of the midfielder', who has been informed by his employers about an agreement between the two clubs over a potential transfer.

Regarding the agreement, the report claims that the offer from the English giants is between €80-90 million, a figure which is hard for the officials at Camp Nou to reject.

Catalunya Radio also claims that de Jong may go to the United States on Saturday for Barcelona's pre-season tour amidst uncertainty about his future at the La Liga outfit.

As for Barcelona, they have informed him that they are ready to transfer him to Old Trafford, but the player has not yet given any definitive answer.

