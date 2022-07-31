Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona To Tell Manchester United Target To Leave The Club

Barcelona will tell Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong to leave the club in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to reports from Spain.

United's pursuit of the Dutch midfielder has entered the twelfth week now, but the deal has still not yet been finalised despite the English side agreeing terms for a transfer with their Spanish counterparts.

The issue that has been holding up the deal from reaching a successful conclusion is the outstanding wages which Barcelona owe the former Ajax player. De Jong agreed to defer €17m in wages during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he wants to be paid in full before he parts ways with the Spanish side.

The 25-year-old midfielder is new United boss Erik ten Hag's topmost priority this summer, as he reportedly believes that his former disciple is the answer to United's midfield problems.

With a week left of the new Premier League season to kick off, the Netherlands international is still a Barcelona player and there's still no certainty if his transfer to United will be finalised before then.

But a recent report from Spain will certainly come as music to the ears of United and its fans alike.

According to Spanish radio channel El Larguero of Cadena SER, the La Liga side will officially ask De Jong to leave the club in the ongoing transfer window.

As per their info, the 5-times Champions League winners need to accelerate his departure from the club so that they can register their new signings in time before the new season starts in Spain.

