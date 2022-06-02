Report: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund join the race for Manchester United target Sasa Kalajdzic.

German Giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both joined the race to secure the signature of Manchester United target Sasa Kalajdzic, who's open to a move away from Stuttgart.

The 6ft7' forward has been on the Premier League radar with both Manchester United and Newcastle United seeking interest. However, the Bundesliga giants have now come calling.

The forward missed out on most of the 2021/22 season with a should injury but bagged six goals in their final 11 matches. In the 2020/21 campaign, Kalajdzic burst onto the scene by finding the net 17 times.

The 24-year-old could potentially join Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils as a backup striker to Cristiano Ronaldo. With Edinson Cavani leaving, Anthony Martial unsettled, and Marcus Rashford in poor form, Kalajdzic could prove to be the perfect replacement.

German outlet Kicker claim that Kalajdzic could be drawn away from Stuttgart for a small fee of £17M.

Despite being on international duty with Austria ahead of their Nations League games, Kalajdzic spoke out about the speculation of a move away from Stuttgart and claims he’s open to ideas.

“There will be no rush job. It's about finding what's best for me," he said.

“Nothing is out of the question, I'm open to everything. I don't know where the journey is going. There are many things going on in the background."