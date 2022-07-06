Report: Bayern Munich Ruled Out Potential Transfer Of Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo

According to claims, Bayern Munich has confirmed that they are not interested in signing Manchester United forward Crisitiano Ronaldo.

After throwing the bad news to the Red Devils about not wanting play for Manchester United anymore, Ronaldo and his agent are looking for options.

The Portuguese has expressed how unhappy he was at the Old Trafford side after realizing their lack of ambition.

The only way for the number 7 to stay at the Theatre of Dreams is the arrival of at least six to seven new important signings to flip the dire situation the club is going through.

Otherwise, the 37-year-old will be ready to pack and leave the Red Devils this summer. In addition the striker and his agent are already taking care of the future.

Jorge Mendes has been knocking the door of the best clubs in Europe, among them are Chelsea, Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich.

The last one was apparently interested in the Star and it was even claimed that in the case Robert Lewandowski left the Munich side, Ronaldo could be his replacement.

Today Sky Sports Journalist Florian Plettenberg via Twitter: First denied via Hasan Salihamidzic at Sky.

Now via Oliver Kahn. Talks were very respectful with agent Jorge Mendes but Cristiano Ronaldo won’t join FC Bayern. Even the possible departure of Lewandowski has no influence on this.

