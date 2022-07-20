Report: Bournemouth Considering Axel Tuanzebe Transfer From Manchester United

Bournemouth are considering doing a deal with Manchester United to sign Axel Tuanzebe, according to a report.

There have been a number of departures already at Old Trafford this summer, with a whole host of players having already left as free agents, and there could yet be more who leave the club for a transfer fee before the window ends.

With the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from AFC Ajax, United now have a total of seven senior central defenders in the squad - Englishman Axel Tuanzebe being one of them.

The 24-year-old spent last season away from Old Trafford, initially on loan at Aston Villa. However, after failing to stand out he was soon moved on when Steven Gerrard arrived at the club. He then went on loan to Napoli in Serie A, where he made a total of two appearances in all competitions.

According to Ahmed Shooble of The Athletic, Bournemouth are

currently assessing the defender and could be the next club that Tuanzebe finds himself at, a step down somewhat from his previous moves. It is also said that he has suitors from abroad, with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig. said to be one possibility.

The right-footer has made 37 appearances for Manchester United until now and has had to withdraw from The Red Devil's pre-season tour due to injury.

