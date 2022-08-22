Skip to main content

Report: Casemiro Set To Wear The Following Shirt Number At Manchester United

According to recent reports, the newly signed Holding Midfielder Casemiro has been assigned his shirt number which the Brazilian will use at Manchester United.

This will be a special week for Casemiro as a new Manchester United player. This Monday the 30-year-old will say goodbye to the Spanish side at a press conference.

There will be Florentino Perez and the club's bosses, it will be an emotive farewell from 'Los Blancos' and their fans who are thankful for the great years at the club.

Casemiro Luis Diaz

The Brazilian will be with his family and the 18 trophies won during his spell at Real Madrid. Also some of his colleagues at his now former club will be present.

Once the press conference is over, Casemiro will take a flight to Manchester for his presentation at Old Trafford before the clash against bitter rivals Liverpool, the Midfielder will watch the game from the stands.

It was claimed the documents of the Brazilian International will be ready before Friday, then, he will be able to start training with the first team.

It is estimated that Casemiro's debut could happen next Saturday in the Premier League fixture against Southampton.

According to a report from Spanish Outlet MARCA, it has been confirmed that the Defensive Midfielder will wear the shirt number 18 at Manchester United, same as the club legend Paul Scholes.

The hype for the arrival of Casemiro is huge as the squad desperately needed a great player in the defesive midfield position. Hopefully with the 30-year-old addition the Red Devils will improve massively.

