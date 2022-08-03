Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target

Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to a report on Wednesday morning.

The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag's top midfield priority this summer, and reportedly wants to add him to his squad this summer as part of his rebuild project at Old Trafford.

United started talks with the Catalan club over the former Ajax player more than three months ago, and reached an agreement with the La Liga outfit over a transfer fee for the player some weeks ago.

But an issue regarding the deferred wages which Barcelona owe de Jong has been preventing the deal from reaching a successful conclusion.

Last month, a delegation from the Old Trafford side which included chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough visited the Barcelona offices to hold meeting about the Dutch midfielder, the outcome of which isn't known.

Now, according to The Athletic, Chelsea have now entered the scene for the signing of the talented midfielder.

As per the report, the 2020-21 Champions League winners are hoping to beat United to the signing of de Jong, and have started talks with their Spanish counterparts.

Even though United reached an agreement with the Spanish giants over a transfer fee, the report claims that the midfielder has not yet made a decision over his future.

Chelsea, though, are said to be 'optimistic' about clinching a deal.

