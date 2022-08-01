Report: Chelsea FC Set To Prepare A Bid For Manchester United Signing Target From Barcelona

These are decisive days for Manchester United's target Frenkie De Jong as the Cules want to sell the Midfielder one way or another to get the resources for their sporting project.

According to recent reports, at his latest press conference after Barca's last pre-season game, Xavi Hernandez claimed that he could not assure the Dutch Midfielder's continuity at the 'Blaugrana'.

Chelsea has awakened and is reportedly preparing a bid for the Arkel born, the Premier League side will go serious for the Barcelona Star.

The 'Blues' breaking through this race could change everything, of course, the Dutchman will have the final say.

The Stamford Bridge side owner Todd Boehly went to Barcelona in early July to negotiate with President Laporta some players, nevertheless, De Jong was mentioned too.

In addition, it was claimed that Chelsea's owner requested permission to negotiate with the Midfielder directly. However, the Blues have moved very slow in the matter.

According to reports from Spanish Outlet Sport (via The United Stand): The 'Blues' are waiting for the sale of their Right-back Azpilicueta or their defender Marcos Alonso.

It is claimed that the Stamford Bridge side will seal a deal for one of them in the next hours.

Then, Chelsea will go full in for Frenkie De Jong knowing that 'the Cules' are expecting around 80 million euros for the player, as the Red Devils have an agreement for that amount with the Spanish side.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon