Report: Chelsea Keen On Manchester United Midfielder James Garner

Chelsea are keen on signing Manchester United's James Garner, according to a report.

The Red Devils are after midfielders this summer, but are open to selling one, too, with Englishman Garner up for sale according to reports.

Clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Southampton, Leeds and Nottingham Forest are all said to be interested by different journalists.

The 21-year-old is also on the radar of Chelsea, according to a report from Simon Phillips from Si and Dan Talk Chelsea (Via UtdPlug) Allegedly, they are keen on the player and scouted him extensively last season.

The youngster spent the last two seasons away from the club on loan in the Championship. He spent half a season at Watford, before being switched to Nottingham Forest for the second half of the 20/21 campaign, he also spent the whole of last season there.

United are rather short on players in Garner's position at the moment and it could be assumed that he would only be let go if more midfielders are added to the squad before transfer deadline day on September 1st.

Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong is one name that has been involved in a saga all summer with Erik Ten Hag's team. Juventus star Adrien Rabiot is also reportedly close to making a move, with personal terms still to be agreed.

