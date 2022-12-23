Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Verbal Agreement To Join Al Nassr In Saudi Arabia

Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to move to Saudi Arabia following his failed attempt at winning the World Cup with Portugal. Ronaldo has been without a club since his mutual exit from Manchester United.

Ronaldo left United in a sour manner as the club mutually agreed to terminate his contract. While the striker wanted to remain in Europe it seems as though no offers were tabled for the superstar in the continent.

The Portuguese international now looks bound to move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Reports have been suggesting in the past days that a deal was getting closer between all parties.

The deal could see Ronaldo become an ambassador to the country in their bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Friday’s report come from two outlets reporting a similar story.

Firstly, according to journalist Rudy Galetti; “Al Nasr and Cristiano Ronaldo reached a verbal agreement: €200m/season + bonus contract until June 2025. Ricardo Regoff, Ronaldo’s right-hand man, was in Riyadh 3 days ago to led the negotiations.

Nothing signed yet, but the player is close to join the club.”

And then, according to Matteo Moretto; “Al-Nassr, after a long courtship, believes they have Cristiano in their hands. The operation was initiated by Jorge Mendes.”

“Now others are negotiating directly with the Arab club: Ricardo Regufe”.

