Skip to main content

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Atletico Madrid Move Amid Manchester United Exit Talks

According to a report, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to move to Atletico Madrid, amid rumours that he is keen on leaving the club.

Initially, it was expected that the 37 year old would stay at Old Trafford this summer. However, it is said that he wants to leave the club in search of Champions League football and a more ambitious club in the transfer market.

Previously, clubs such as Chelsea Bayern Munich have seen most of the links with the player. However, Atletico Madrid have now entered the scene if a report by journalists Manu Sainz and Jesus Colino (Via UtdDistrict) is to be believed.

According to them, manager of the Spanish giants Diego Simeone is a huge fan of the superstar and sees in him the same opportunity that he saw when he signed Luis Suarez from Barcelona, but with a greater impact.

Allegedly, Ronaldo himself looks favourably towards the potential opportunity of moving to the city rivals of his old team Real Madrid, as it would allow him to compete for titles and play in the Champions League - something that is not the case at United.

The report also states that there has even been contact on the club's side with The Red Devils. But, Atletico cannot afford such a transfer at this moment in time. It is said that they need 40million Euros in sales, but for this deal to go through it would need to be more.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

ronaldo everton
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Atletico Madrid Move Amid Manchester United Exit Talks

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Martinez
News

Revealed: Why Erik Ten Hag Chose To Sign Lisandro Martinez For Manchester United

By Rhys James33 minutes ago
ten hag 4
Media

Report: This Is How Different Manchester United Are Since Erik Ten Hag Is On The Wheel - The Dutchman Has No Time To Spare

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
News

Report: Manchester United Pre Season Under Dutch Manager Erik Ten Hag Entirely Focused On Training

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
ten hag bangkok
Media

Report: Manchester United Players Fred, McTominay & Marcus Rashford Give Their Opinion On Erik Ten Hag's Pre-Season So Far

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Luis Nani
Quotes

Former Manchester United Winger Nani Hopes That Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay At The Club

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Mourinho roma
News

Former Manchester United Manager José Mourinho Reveals New Tattoo Following Pre-Season Controversy

By Seth Dooley11 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Convinced Atletico Madrid To Sign Him From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago