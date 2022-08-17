Report: Crystal Palace Interested In Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace are interested in Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to a report.

The Red Devils have already strengthened at left-back and in central defence this summer but right-back is an area where they have not changed anything yet, apart from youngster Ethan Laird's loan to Queens Park Rangers.

Wan-Bissaka was singed in 2019 from Crystal Palace and enjoyed two years as United's first choice in the position, until the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the arrival of interim Ralf Rangnick.

Diogo Dalot took his place under the German and has since kept it under new boss Erik Ten Hag. It would seem that the Englishman is not in the current plans, since he has not made an appearance in the first two Premier League games; while also struggling for game-time in pre-season.

TalkSport have said that the 24-year-old is remembered fondly at Selhurst Park and that the club want to re-sign the player on loan. Allegedly, United are willing to make the deal happen if they can sort a replacement by the end of the transfer window.

Decision makers at Old Trafford are said to favour Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier or Sergino Dest from Barcelona as cover.

