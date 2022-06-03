Report: Darwin Nunez Talks Put on Hold as Manchester United Aim to Complete Signing of Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United have put talks over a move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez on the ‘back burner’ for now, as the Red Devils aim to complete a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

After scoring 34 goals in 41 matches for Benfica last season, Nunez has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League and it’s understood that Manchester United are leading the race to secure his signature.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The Portuguese side are open to letting Nunez go this summer, if their financial demands are met. However, it could take more than £60M to land the 22-year-old goal-scoring machine.

According to Alex Crook, Talk Sport football correspondent, United are keen to focus directly on De Jong as Erik Ten Hag looks to start his rebuild.

"There are clear links between Erik Ten Hag and De Jong. From what I’ve heard this morning, talks between United, De Jong, and Barcelona do seem to be accelerating to such an extent that they’re putting their move for Darwin Nunez, another of Ten Hags' top targets, on the back burner for now"

It’s understood that Manchester United could face stiff competition for Nunez from fierce Premier League rivals Liverpool, who will be looking to replace Sadio Mane as he edges ever closer to a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

If Manchester United can get the transfer of De Jong over the line, they may also find themselves in possession of a Uruguayan superstar by the end of the summer transfer window.