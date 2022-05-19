Skip to main content
Report: Dean Henderson's Move To Newcastle United '99% Done'

Dean Henderson is closing in on a move to Newcastle United after limited appearances this season. The English goalkeeper's move to the Tyneside will most likely be a loan move but a permanent move isn't dismissed.

The Manchester United No.2 will now play the next season under manager Eddie Howe. The North East-based club were interested in the young goalkeeper in the January transfer window but a move wasn't feasible.

More outgoings are expected in the coming days with several players kept under an observation period by the club.

Dean Henderson

According to Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, Manchester United's academy product's move to Newcastle United is '99% done'. Some of the people close to this situation even say that the player was at Newcastle on Wednesday to hold talks with the club.

As per the same report, Erik ten Hag appears to have decided to retain faith in the Spaniard David de Gea as the club’s No.1 goalkeeper. Concrete discussions have taken place to seal a loan move and a permanent move is not dismissed by people close to the deal.

In the coming weeks, more details with emerge as Erik ten Hag starts a new era at Manchester United with Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren. 

