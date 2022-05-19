Report: Dean Henderson's Move To Newcastle United '99% Done'
Dean Henderson is closing in on a move to Newcastle United after limited appearances this season. The English goalkeeper's move to the Tyneside will most likely be a loan move but a permanent move isn't dismissed.
The Manchester United No.2 will now play the next season under manager Eddie Howe. The North East-based club were interested in the young goalkeeper in the January transfer window but a move wasn't feasible.
More outgoings are expected in the coming days with several players kept under an observation period by the club.
According to Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, Manchester United's academy product's move to Newcastle United is '99% done'. Some of the people close to this situation even say that the player was at Newcastle on Wednesday to hold talks with the club.
As per the same report, Erik ten Hag appears to have decided to retain faith in the Spaniard David de Gea as the club’s No.1 goalkeeper. Concrete discussions have taken place to seal a loan move and a permanent move is not dismissed by people close to the deal.
In the coming weeks, more details with emerge as Erik ten Hag starts a new era at Manchester United with Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon