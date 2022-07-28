Report: Despite Rising The Offer Manchester United Still Can't Reach A Deal With Ajax For Brazilian Striker Antony

Manchester United are still trying to go further into the negotiations for Antony's signature, but Ajax is setting an unrealistic price tag for the Brazilian Striker.

One of the reasons for Ajax to do this price increase is the several exits they have had this summer.

With players like Lisandro Martinez, the Defender signed for Manchester United for around 57 million euros.

Sebastien Haller, the Centre-forward moved to Borussia Dortmund this summer for around 31 million euros.

Ryan Gravenberch, the Dutch Midfielder made his transfer to Bayern Munich for a price tag of 18.5 million euros.

Nicolas Tagliafico, the Argentine Left-back signed for Olympique Lyon this transfer window for an amount close to 5 million euros.

And the last one is Dominik Kotarski, the Croatian Goalkeeper who made a move to PAOK Salonica FC for 2 million euros.

A particular team is very interested in Antony's sale, his former club. Sao Paulo will get a piece of the pie for his potential transfer to Manchester United.

The Paulistas will receive 20 per cent of the transaction, in addition to the 2.7 per cent clause as the formative club, a solidary mechanism present in the Striker's contract.

According to reports from the Brazilian outlet GOAL: Manchester United has increased the offer for the Brazilian Forward, the initial offer was 60 million euros.

Now the Old Trafford side has improved the bid with a substantial increase but this has not satisfied Ajax's demands for the number 9.

The Amsterdam side is claimed to want 80 million euros for Antony and the Red Devils are not close enough to that amount yet.

Therefore, the expectations are that negotiations will remain open with Ajax until the last days of the summer window.

Antony has a contract with Ajax valid until June 2025, the Eredivisie side is not in a rush to sell the Striker at this moment.

