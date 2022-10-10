Skip to main content
Report: Diogo Dalot Looking For New Club With Serie A Clubs Interested

Diogo Dalot is a regular starter at Manchester United however a new report from Italy suggests he could be looking towards the exit.

Diogo Dalot has been a regular and consistent starter in the Manchester United side since Erik Ten Hag arrived as the new manager.

Dalot was given the nod by the Dutch boss ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and has made a major improvement this season. Dalot has been a standout player so far.

The right back as been one of the most improved players in the United squad this season. Making a great impact in both his attacking and defensive play, Dalot has been outstanding.

Dalot did spend time on loan away from United a couple of seasons ago. The Portuguese international was signed by AC Milan for a short period of time where he improved his game.

However this may have given some Italian sides the chance to look at Dalot during his time in the country. Reports have suggested that many clubs in Italy admire the player.

United need to act soon regarding the players contract situation. Dalot’s current United contract only lasts until next summer meaning that from January the player is open to talk to other clubs.

According to a new and bold emerging report from Italian outlet CalcioMercato via Sport Witness, Dalot and his agent are ‘looking around to find a new team’.

They say; “Diogo Dalot is ‘looking around with his agent to find a new team’. Juventus and AS Roma are both interested.”

It would seem unlikely that United don’t offer the player a new contract. Dalot has played so consistently and is admired by the manager, as well as being happy at the club at the moment. 

