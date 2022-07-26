Report: Discussions Around Eric Bailly Transfer From Manchester United to Roma Intensify

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Talks around Eric Bailly’s proposed transfer to AS Roma have been growing over the past few days, with updates arriving frequently.

The twenty-eight-year-old defender had been expected to depart Manchester United this summer.

Bailly was José Mourinho’s first signing at Old Trafford in 2016. United bought the Ivorian for a reported £30 million fee from Villarreal.

Injuries have greatly hampered his progress during his six-year spell at United, appearing only seventy times for the club in the Premier League.

He has, however, impressed in carrying the ball out from defence during the pre-season tour.

With Argentine centre-half Lisandro Martínez becoming Erik ten Hag’s third summer signing, it can be presumed that Bailly’s chances will be limited at Old Trafford next season.

Steve Bates and James O’Brien of The Mirror had suggested that Bailly could be available for less than £10 million this summer.

With rumours concerning Roma’s strong interest in Bailly beginning to circulate, Fabrizio Romano announced via The United Stand that,

‘Eric Bailly's dream is to play regularly for Manchester United. Roma want him, but they are pursuing other targets before doing deals for defenders.’

Mourinho’s Roma squad already contains former United players Chris Smalling and Nemanja Matić.

With Romano having pulled the brakes on Bailly’s rumoured move to Roma and alluded to potential overzealous reporting about any imminent transfer, Sky Sports News, however, have provided further details about the rumoured transfer.

Dharmesh Sheth reported that, ‘Roma are interested in signing Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.

While his plan is to fight for his place at United, it is thought Bailly will speak to Erik ten Hag about his potential game time.

If he feels his action will be limited, he would welcome the chance to speak to Jose Mourinho if a suitable offer is made.’

As per Sheth, an expected meeting is expected between ten Hag and Bailly concerning the latter’s future.

Ten Hag has already noted that, ‘there are a lot of games this season, and also a World Cup. We need a full squad, with a lot of competition between the players.’

Although Bailly is very injury-prone and consistently hasty in defence, Ivory Coast will not be featuring in the winter's World Cup.

It will be of interest as to whether ten Hag’s meeting with Bailly will result in a positive outcome for the player who ‘dreams of playing regularly for United.’

