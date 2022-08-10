Skip to main content

Report: Dutch Forward Cody Gakpo Has Addressed Rumours About PSV Exit Amid Links With Manchester United

According to reports, Forward Cody Gakpo has spoken about a potential move to Old Trafford following several links with Manchester United.

So far the Red Devils' manager Erik Ten Hag counts with three signings, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Nevertheless, Manchester United is keen on bringing an Attacker to strengthen that line and the PSV Winger might just be what they are looking for.

Cody Gakpo PSV

Despite the great quality of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese Striker has expressed his desire to leave and if 'CR7' ends up doing so, the Red Devils won't have someone to score goals every game.

That is why Erik Ten Hag wants another forward as the current other ones have poor statistics from the last season.

According to a report from MEN: Manchester United have accepted they are still weak at the front line.

To address this issue the Old Trafford side has bid for Marco Arnautovic, however, the club had to stop the negotiations due to the fan base complaining about his age.

As the window is shrinking Erik Ten Hag's side will need to hurry if they want to complete a competitive squad.

The Dutch manager has pointed his eyes to Left-winger Cody Gakpo from PSV, when the forward found out about the interest from Manchester United he addressed it by saying:

"We must first focus on and try to make it to the Champions League," according to ESPN.

Gakpo added. "Then it is more likely that I will stay. I don't think I have said anywhere that I am leaving.

"So there is definitely a chance that I will stay. I'm open for a cup of coffee with the management - or coffee for them and water for me. We'll see how it goes."

Author Verdict:

According to Gakpo's words, a potential arrival at the Theatre of Dreams is very unlikely as the player is keen on qualifying for the Champions League with PSV.

