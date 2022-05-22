Report: Eric Bailly Would Be Set To Leave Old Trafford Following Claims Of His Name Being Put In The Summer Transfer List Amid Interest From Ligue 1

According to reports, Manchester United have put Eric Bailly's name on the transfer list for this summer, Ligue 1 teams are keen on the Centre-back.

It was claimed that the Ivorian has not had a good time due to the lack of minutes played during the season.

Bailly has made only four appearances in the Premier League this season, thanks to the fierce competition the number 3 has faced.

The Red Devils have already told the defender his best option could be overseas, so far there has been interest from Olympique Marseille and Olympique de Lyon.

With 'The Kids' leading the race, they are looking for a defender to support Castello Lukeba at the bottom line following Jason Denayer departing this June.

Jerome Boateng is also a defender departing the french club, therefore, signing a defender is vital for the French side.

According to reports from But! Football Club (via SportWitness): Lyon has tried to sign Issa Diop from West Ham with little success so now their eyes are turned to Eric Bailly.

The race for his signature seems to be tough, the Centre-back's agents are also considering offers from clubs in Serie A Tim and La Liga.

One thing is clear, his departure from Manchester United is certain.

