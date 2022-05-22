Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Report: Eric Bailly Would Be Set To Leave Old Trafford Following Claims Of His Name Being Put In The Summer Transfer List Amid Interest From Ligue 1

Report: Eric Bailly Would Be Set To Leave Old Trafford Following Claims Of His Name Being Put In The Summer Transfer List Amid Interest From Ligue 1

According to reports, Manchester United have put Eric Bailly's name on the transfer list for this summer, Ligue 1 teams are keen on the Centre-back.

It was claimed that the Ivorian has not had a good time due to the lack of minutes played during the season.

Bailly has made only four appearances in the Premier League this season, thanks to the fierce competition the number 3 has faced.

Eric Bailly

The Red Devils have already told the defender his best option could be overseas, so far there has been interest from Olympique Marseille and Olympique de Lyon.

With 'The Kids' leading the race, they are looking for a defender to support Castello Lukeba at the bottom line following Jason Denayer departing this June.

Jerome Boateng is also a defender departing the french club, therefore, signing a defender is vital for the French side.

According to reports from But! Football Club (via SportWitness): Lyon has tried to sign Issa Diop from West Ham with little success so now their eyes are turned to Eric Bailly.

The race for his signature seems to be tough, the Centre-back's agents are also considering offers from clubs in Serie A Tim and La Liga.

One thing is clear, his departure from Manchester United is certain.

Read More Manchester United 

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Eric Bailly Would Be Set To Leave Old Trafford Following Claims Of His Name Being Put In The Summer Transfer List Amid Interest From Ligue 1

By Saul Escudero43 seconds ago
telles
Transfers

Report: Porto Is Very Keen On Signature Of Brazilian Left-Back Alex Telles From Manchester United This Summer

By Saul Escudero30 minutes ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United in Pole Position to Sign Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are Open to Offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
LILLE - Jonathan David of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 16, 2022 in Lille, France. ANP Dutch Height Gerrit van Keulen Champions League Round of 16 2021/2022,Lille OSC v Chelsea FC
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Centre-Forward Jonathan David From Lille

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Manchester United Legends
Match Day

Watch: Manchester United Legends 1-3 Liverpool Legends | Match Highlights | Berbatov Goal Not Enough For Red Devils

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Pogba
Transfers

Paul Pogba to Juventus: Verbal Agreements In Place For Manchester United Free Agent

By Alan Bince7 hours ago
mata
Quotes

Juan Mata Reveals Reason Behind Accepting Contract Of Lower Wages Last Summer

By Alan Bince8 hours ago