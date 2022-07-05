Report: Erik Ten Hag Had More Than Two Conversations With Christian Eriksen Prior To Decision To Join Manchester United

According to reports, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is claimed to have been key for Christian Eriksen’s final decision to join the Red Devils.

Given the impatience from the fan base and some players to see new important signings arriving to Old Trafford, the Dane has already made a decision to play at the tTheatre of Dreams the next season.

This news somehow alleviate the club followers that are desperate to see changes inside United as many footballers have left and so far only one new has arrived, Tyrell Malacia.

It was definitely not an easy decision to make for Christian Eriksen as he felt comfortable playing for Brentford.

The Middelfart born liked the Bees, their fans, his teammates and the manager very much, being the reason for taking so long for a final decision.

The Old Trafford side has reached an agreement with Eriksen’s agent for a three year deal, the contracts are being prepared today and will soon be signed by the Dane.

In the following days the Dane International will arrive at Carrington Training Complex for training and medicals to then finally become the second signing of the summer for Manchester United.

According to claims from reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano on his podcast “The Here We Go Podcast”: Erik Ten Hag played a key role in the 30-year-old’s decision to join Manchester United.

The Dutch manager held more than two conversations with the star Midfielder, the main topics were about the 52-year-old plans for the Red Devils the next season. Which ended up convincing the Midfielder.

