Report: Erik Ten Hag Launches Bid for Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United have launched a £70M bid for Frenkie De Jong, as the Spanish giants have become happy to the idea of selling the midfielder.

Ten Hag has stated that he wants to strengthen 3 positions at the Red Devils, with central midfield being one of them, following the departure of Paul Pogba.

The 25-year-old was a key part of Ten Hag’s Ajax side, that propelled them to the 2018/19 Eredivise title, KNVB Cup and a Champions League semi-final.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Since joining Barcelona in 2019 for an initial fee worth €75M, De Jong has made 140 appearances while scoring 13 goals. During his time in Catalonia, the silky Dutchman has drawn comparisons with Andreas Iniesta and Johan Cruyff.

According to Simon Mullock, writer for the Sunday Mirror, United have launched a bid for £70M.

“Erik Ten Hag has launched a bid for Frenkie De Jong with Barcelona happy to sell the player for around £70M”

However, despite it becoming clear that the Dutchman isn’t yet convinced about joining United, and has shared his aspirations to play Champions League football, Ten Hag is pushing hard to secure the youngster's signature.

