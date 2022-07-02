Report: Erik Ten Hag Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement Decision After Manchester United Exit Bombshell

Erik Ten Hag has made a decision on who he wants to replace Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave the club, according to a report.

It seemed that the Portuguese star would stay with the Red Devils this summer, but recent rumours suggest that he has asked to leave the club in search of Champions League football.

If that does end up happening, the Dutch manager has apparently named one player he would want United to replace him with according to The Mirror.

The report states that the club are now planning for potential life without the superstar, with Brazilian AFC Ajax winger Antony is the player in question to take his place.

Allegedly, the 22 year old is valued at £70million by the Amsterdam club, a fee that the manager will "Put pressure" on the board to pay if Ronaldo does force his way out - being aware of the moves the player's camp have made in order to engineer a departure.

The 37 year old played 38 games in all competitions last season - scoring 24 goals and making three assists from a striker position.

