Report: Erik Ten Hag Persists On Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Signing For Manchester United - The Manager Wants The Dutchman To Arrive At Old Trafford

According to reports, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is not willing to give up just yet on the signing of the Dutch Midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Despite Barcelona President Joan Laporta's statements on the exit of the 25-year-old, Manchester United is still being encouraged by their new coach to wait on De Jong.

The Red Devils are each day running out of time to complete this move, and the start of the new Premier League season can be seen on the horizon.

Only time will tell if Erik Ten Hag's decision will be the reason for Frenkie De Jong's arrival to the Old Trafford side or the complete opposite.

At the moment the Arkel born is reluctant to move to Manchester United and is mainly because the Spanish side owes him around 20 million euros in deferred wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to first get paid by the Blaugranas.

Unlike some players in the past that have arrived at United after not wanting to leave their current clubs, just to not be considered as a first option, De Jong is Erik Ten Hag's number 1 priority for his project.

The Dutch International is believed to be the key part of the 52-year-old plans, after Paul Scholes retired, we have not seen a player of his quality and vision ever since.

The former Ajax Midfielder might not be Scholes but definitely shares his playstyle and vision needed to flip the Old Trafford side's dire football situation.

According to a report from Newspaper The Guardian: Erik Ten Hag has told Manchester United football director John Murtough that even if De Jong has not arrived by the start of the season, they should continue the chase.

