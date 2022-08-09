Report: Erik Ten Hag Turned Down The Possibility of Signing Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum From Paris Saint-Germain
According to recent claims, Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag would have turned down a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.
The transfer window is approaching its end this month and Manchester United are still looking for a Midfielder as Frenkie De Jong will not arrive at Old Trafford this summer.
The Dutchman's stance to join was always reluctant, he was keen on playing the Champions League and besides that Barcelona owes the Arkel born around 20 million euros.
These reasons led the Red Devils to look elsewhere in the market for a new Midfielder, at the moment the club is analyzing the best option.
It was claimed that Georginio Wijnaldum could be a good option for Erik Ten Hag's side.
The former Liverpool player went to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent from the Merseyside and endured a harsh first year in France.
As a consequence, the Ligue 1 side put the Dutch International on a loan option for him to get experience elsewhere.
According to reports from Sky Sports: Erik Ten Hag has turned down the chance to sign Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain.
Instead, the Midfielder signed a one-year loan deal with AS Roma. The Serie A side will have the option to buy the player at the end of the 2022/2023 season.
