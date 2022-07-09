Report: Erik Ten Hag Wanted Roma Midfielder To Stay At Manchester United

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag wanted current Roma midfielder Nemanja Matic to stay at the club, according to a report.

The Serbian midfielder left for the Serie A club this summer after spending five years in the North-west of England at Old Trafford, to reunite with his former boss at Chelsea and United, Jose Mourinho.

During his time in Manchester, Matic was part of the teams who finished runners up in the FA Cup and the Europa League in 2017-18 and 2020-21 respectively.

A goal of the season winner at United in 2017-18 due to his last minute half volleyed strike from distance to complete a United comeback win against Crystal Palace, Matic signed a new contract in 2020, which ran until the summer of 2022.

Earlier in April, he announced on social media that he will not be continuing his career at the Theatre of Dreams, with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

And according to a report from the Athletic, United's Dutch coach may wanted to have a different outcome all events considered.

As per the info in the report, the 'subject of leadership has come up repeatedly in recent years at United' and the former Ajax and Bayern Munich II manager has been briefed on it.

The report states that the 33-year-old Serbian was viewed as a good influence in the dressing room, and ten Hag wanted him to stay at Old Trafford for another year.

But that hasn't been the case, as Matic is now preparing for life after United at his new club in the Italian capital.

