Report: Erik ten Hag Wants To Sign A Forward Regardless Of The Future Of Star Forward At The Club

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to sign a forward in the ongoing summer transfer window regardless of the future of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

The former Ajax manager has been wanting to sign a forward at his new club since taking charge of it a few months ago, in order to boost his forward line as part of his rebuild project at Old Trafford.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo, who initially told in a club interview that he is looking forward to the new season under the new gaffer, is now looking to leave the club after coming off the back of a disastrous season with the Red Devils.

Recent reports in the media stated that the Portugal international was to hold talks with the club officials on Tuesday about his future after he travelled to Carrington on Tuesday accompanied by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

And the former Ajax manager wants to add a forward to his squad this summer regardless of what happens in Ronaldo's future talks, according to Chris Wheeler of The Daily Mail (as cited by aggregator United Journal).

As per the report, the Dutch manager is looking to sign a forward and the club still hope to sign Ajax winger Antony in this transfer window.

United have been linked with a move for the Brazilian forward since the onset of the summer window, but the Dutch club's high asking price means a move hasn't progressed much.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon