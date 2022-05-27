Report: Erik Ten Hag Will Intensify Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Pursuit After Barcelona Said They Will Not Accept Less Than 80 Million Euros For The Dutch Star

According to reports, Barcelona is about to decide on Frenkie de Jong with Manchester United taking into consideration they might not be the Dutchman's first choice if he leaves the Cules.

The Red Devils are seeking at least two or three midfielders this transfer window, and Frenkie De Jong, who worked under Erik Ten Hag at Ajax during the pair's time there, is a keen target.

Despite being of importance for Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona this season, there's a feeling at Manchester United that Barcelona may be forced to sell the Netherlands international to solve their economic disaster.

According to a report from ESPN: Frenkie De Jong would have to be convinced to join the Old Trafford side, but it is going to be harder after United dropped out of the next season's Champions League. But, a move has not been ruled out.

They also claimed that: Barcelona are already looking for replacements for De Jong, whose transfer fee is said to be around 88 million euros.

Manchester United will not spend that kind of money on the Midfielder and would have to try to reach a deal for a lower fee, everyone are certainly believing Barcelona's financial situation could force them to take the offer.

