Report: Everton Interested In Signing James Garner From Manchester United
According to reports, Everton has expressed genuine interest in signing Manchester United Midfielder James Garner.
The Toffees are keen on the 21-year-old to bolster their Midfield, it was claimed that the Merseyside club will make a formal offer to Manchester United in the coming days, according to a report from Sky Sports.
Frank Lampard's side had a poor season in 2021/2022 and will try to finish higher in the table this season to avoid fighting for relegation.
The English International U-21 had participated in 49 games for Forest, managing to score four goals and providing his team with ten assists.
It is said that Garner could be a great addition for Everton as the player will not have play-time if he stays at the Red Devils, he is currently a substitute that is not used.
The young Midfielder spent the last season at Nottingham Forest on a loan spell doing a fantastic job for the 'Tricky Trees' helping them win promotion to the Premier League.
James Garner is valued at 18 million euros and the Old Trafford side could expect a bid around that amount for the signature of the English Midfielder.
This will be a good trade for Manchester United as the player will have the play-time he is seeking and the club will receive some money for his transfer.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat
- Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Spoke About Striker Position After Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
- Watch: Manchester United Fans Begin Glazers Out Protest Ahead Of Game Against Brighton
- Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Ready To Go Big To Sign Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong
- Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon