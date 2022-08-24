Skip to main content

Report: Everton Interested In Signing James Garner From Manchester United

According to reports, Everton has expressed genuine interest in signing Manchester United Midfielder James Garner.

The Toffees are keen on the 21-year-old to bolster their Midfield, it was claimed that the Merseyside club will make a formal offer to Manchester United in the coming days, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Frank Lampard's side had a poor season in 2021/2022 and will try to finish higher in the table this season to avoid fighting for relegation.

garner

The English International U-21 had participated in 49 games for Forest, managing to score four goals and providing his team with ten assists.

It is said that Garner could be a great addition for Everton as the player will not have play-time if he stays at the Red Devils, he is currently a substitute that is not used.

The young Midfielder spent the last season at Nottingham Forest on a loan spell doing a fantastic job for the 'Tricky Trees' helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

James Garner is valued at 18 million euros and the Old Trafford side could expect a bid around that amount for the signature of the English Midfielder.

This will be a good trade for Manchester United as the player will have the play-time he is seeking and the club will receive some money for his transfer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

James Garner
Transfers

Report: Everton Interested In Signing James Garner From Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
Erik ten Hag Antony
Transfers

Cody Gakpo Negotiations Stalling As Manchester United About To Land Antony From Ajax

By Saul Escudero
Antony
Transfers

Breaking: Manchester United Raise Antony Offer - A Bid Impossible To Turn Down For Ajax

By Saul Escudero
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star Says Manchester United Should Sell Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James
Erik ten Hag Antony
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Ajax and Antony Wait for Second Manchester United Bid

By Seth Dooley
Antony
Quotes

'It Doesn't Make Sense' - Ex-Liverpool Star On Antony To Manchester United

By Rhys James
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Erik ten Hag Gives Cristiano Ronaldo An Ultimatum

By Seth Dooley
Depay
Transfers

Manchester United Ready To Make Offer For Barcelona Attacker

By Alex Wallace