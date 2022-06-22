Report: Fabrizio Romano On Malcolm Ebiowei 'Set To Sign For Crystal Palace' - The Star Will Not Join Manchester United This Summer

Report: Fabrizio Romano On Malcolm Ebiowei - The Star Will Not Join Manchester United This Summer

According to a recent report, Manchester United has ruled out Right-winger Malcolm Ebiowei from their signing list, following updates from the player being set to sign for another club.

During the last weeks, the Red Devils were keen on the young forward's signature. However, United was not the only one interested in the 18-year-old.

IMAGO / PA Image

This is due to the impressive season the English born endured at Championship side Derby, the number 32 participated in 29 games for the Rams.

The youngster managed to score 8 goals and help his team with 3 assists in all competitions, his contract with Derby expires at the end of this month.

The Right-winger has been considering the different options he has on his cards, Manchester United and Crystal Palace were among the most interested.

According to Italian and reliable Journalist, Fabrizio Romano: "English talent Malcolm Ebiowei won’t join Manchester United. He’s set to sign his contract with Crystal Palace after medicals are completed this week, it’s a done deal."

He claimed that Crystal Palace managed to land the young Right-winger and that Malcolm Ebiowei will soon sign a contract with the Eagles.

Author Verdict:

Manchester United again fell behind another club in the race for a signing that has great projection. Hopefully, the Red Devils don't regret this loss in the future.

