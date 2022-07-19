Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester United Plans If Aaron Wan-Bissaka Leaves Old Trafford

According to a recent report, there are claims about Manchester United's plans if a potential exit of the Red Devils' Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka ends up happening.

As of today, the Old Trafford side has signed a Left-back (Tyrell Malacia), a Midfielder (Christian Eriksen) and a Centre-back (Lisandro Martinez).

IMAGO / NurPhoto

There are no intentions of signing a Right-back unless Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves the club this summer.

The London born had to endure a tough season in the 2021/2022 campaign and one thing is clear, Erik Ten Hag won't think twice when it is about transforming his team.

The 24-year-old future at Manchester United is uncertain at the moment, Rangnick replaced him for Diogo Dalot and so has Erik Ten Hag.

The Old Trafford side has been linked to many Right-back options as a consequence of this.

However, according to claims from the reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano: He has denied any links between Manchester United and the Lens defender Jonathan Clauss.

The Italian Journalist has insisted that any moves in the Right-back position are subject to Aaron Wan-Bissaka departing Old Trafford this transfer window.

Romano said in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United will think of a right back only if Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves,”

He added: "The club are taking the time in pre-season to assess him and other players. My understanding is that Diogo Dalot is in the plans of Erik ten Hag, with the Portuguese youngster appreciated by the manager.

“Despite some of the transfer rumours, Jonathan Clauss has never been a Manchester United target, he will soon sign with Olympique Marseille."

Author Verdict:

Perhaps most of the signings Manchester United were aiming for this summer are completed, the only one missing is Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona.

Each day the Midfielder seems to be farther away from joining the Red Devils.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon