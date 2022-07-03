Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Update On Lisandro Martinez - The Centre-Back Only Wants To Play In The Premier League Amid Manchester United And Arsenal Interest

According to a report, Manchester United and Arsenal are among the favourites to reach a deal with Ajax for the Centre-back Lisandro Martinez. 

Erik Ten Hag is understood to be a big fan of the Argentinian defender and has let the Red Devils know his signing is a must. 

AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

As things stand, the Old Trafford side is having a hard time this summer transfer window and it could get even worse if Cristiano Ronaldo receives a tempting offer.

The Portuguese striker has been clear, he does not want to keep playing for Manchester United if no new significant signings are arriving at Old Trafford this summer.

The living legend has put a considerable amount of pressure on the club, otherwise the number 7 will be ready to leave this transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City

Now, the Red Devils are trying their best to bring the Argentina International to play in the Theatre of Dreams.

A first official bid of 40 million euros has been offered to Ajax for Lisandro Martinez but it did not have much success.

According to claims from reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano: Lisandro Martínez and camp will be clear again with Ajax board that he only wants Premier League football.

Martinez wants to make a choice between Arsenal and Manchester United proposals. Ten Hag is confident on this deal and is pushing again.

