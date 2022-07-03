Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Update On Manchester United Signing Target Dutch Midfielder Frenkie De Jong From La Liga Side Barcelona

According to a recent report, here are the updates on Manchester United signing target Frenkie De Jong.

The Red Devils have been trying to reach an agreement with Barcelona over the transfer of the Dutch Midfielder.

As any important signing it always takes time to land such a big player, this saga has been going on for more than a month now.

De Jong

There are several factors involved in the potential exit of the number 21 from Barcelona, one of the most important being the dire economic situation the Cules are facing.

The deal has not been sealed because Manchester United has failed to meet the Blaugrana's economic pretensions for the talented player.

In addition, the 25-year-old has made clear to the media that he feels good playing for Barcelona and that he also wants to play the UEFA Champions League the next season.

According to reports from reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano, these are the updates on Frenkie De Jong possible move to Old Trafford:

So far, Manchester United and Barcelona agreed to a 65 million euros fixed fee but still discussing on the 20 million euros add-ons structure.

However, personal terms have not been discussed yet and Frenkie's priority has always been to stay at Barcelona.

Salary reduction is very unlikely option on Frenkie's side, which could lead to a favorable and apealing reason to move to Manchester United.

Report: Fabrizio Romano Update On Manchester United Signing Target Dutch Midfielder Frenkie De Jong From La Liga Side Barcelona

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
