Report: Facundo Pellistri's Future Is Set To Be Outside Manchester United Amid Interest From Other Clubs In Europe

According to reports, Manchester United Facundo Pellistri's future team will be decided after the next two Uruguay International games.

It has been claimed that the Right-winger will not play in the Old Trafford side the next season.

The young forward has impressed several clubs from the European elite thus, they are keen on the services of the 20-year-old.

The Red Devils' loanee had participated in 23 games for La Liga side Deportivo Alaves being regular and consistent at both club and international levels.

Many teams from La Liga and Serie A Tim have been taking a closer look at the Uruguayan forward and would be interested in adding the starlet to their squads.

Manchester United have not yet shared their future plans for the youngster but Pellistri is eager to talk about his role at the club with Erik ten Hag in the preseason starting June 27th.

Yesterday, Facundo Pellistri demonstrated his good game in dribbles and take-ons and assisted Edinson Cavani to score his first goal of the game against Mexico at the State Farm Stadium in the United States.

