Report: FC Porto Interested In Alex Telles Return From Manchester United

FC Porto are interested in Manchester United's Alex Telles making a return to the club this summer, according to a report.

United have already bought two defenders in Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez, and haven't let any go as of yet. The squad is particularly stacked when it comes to left-back, with both Malacia and Luke Shaw ahead of the Brazilian international as it is.

Transfer reporter Ekrem Konur has said that Telles is on the radar of his former club Porto, who want to sign him on loan with an option to buy. He spent four years at Porto, becoming their club captain and making 194 appearances for the club.

The 29-year-old is far down the pecking order at the moment and it is said that United are willing to listen to offers for him. He has allegedly attracted interest from Spain and Italy as well as Portugal.

The defender has received game time from new boss Erik Ten Hag in pre-season. However, it has been out of his usual position, at center-back, and with the number of experienced players already in that position, it seems unlikely that he would play there with any sort of regularity throughout the year. 

Telles has played 50 games for The Red Devils in all competitions, scoring one goal and making eight assists in the process.

