Report: Former England Defender Claimed Striker Darwin Nunez Would Pick Liverpool Over Manchester United

The Red Devils would not have the same pull they did in the past.

According to reports, Manchester United's target signing Darwin Nunez would pick Liverpool over the Red Devils as their pull power is not the same as it was in the past.

Former Liverpool Right-back Glen Johnson has given his thoughts on the Merseyside chase for Benfica Striker's signature.

Last week Journalist Paul Joyce had claimed that Liverpool will not join a bidding war with Manchester United for the Uruguayan forward.

Darwin Nunez with Benfica

According to Johnson's column on bettingodds.com: the ex-Liverpool thinks if it comes to choosing between the northwest rivals, the number 9 would pick Liverpool.

He claimed: “You’d think Núñez would head to Anfield if it’s between Liverpool and Manchester United. As we know, Manchester United don’t have the same pulling power they once did.

"There was a time when Manchester United came calling then the answer was ‘yes’. That’s not the case at the moment, so if Liverpool and Manchester United are going head to head for him then I’m sure he’d pick Liverpool over United."

The former England defender also commented on Liverpool's signing strategy for the future he added:

“If Liverpool are to pay the £100 million that Benfica supposedly want for him, then that’s against their structure and the way they do business, but that’s the way the game is going. If they don’t start opening up to that, then others will capitalise on that.

"I do like the way Liverpool do their business, but they need to be a bit flexible with it because the other big guns will be willing to pay it, whether it’s against their protocols or not.”

