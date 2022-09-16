Skip to main content

Report: Four Positions Erik Ten Hag Wants To Strengthen His Manchester United Side In

Four different positions that Erik Ten Hag wants to strengthen his Manchester United side in have been revealed.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United enjoyed what seemed a good transfer window overall in the summer that just passed. The people at the club managed to get five players through the door - most of which have gone straight into the team at Old Trafford. 

Midfielders Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, defenders Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez as well as winger Antony were all brought in and have started well for the most part.

It was clear that the squad was in need of players in most positions and some of those holes were filled in the transfer window but there still remain several problems to solve.

Erik ten Hag

The MEN report that manager Erik Ten Hag is targetting players in three main positions in the coming transfer windows - with one more position a possibility too.

It is said that a striker, a right-back and a midfielder are the positions he wants to strengthen in.

With Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly on his way out soon; a trusted backup to Diogo Dalot not present with Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of favour and the need of a deep lying playmaker still an issue, this all makes sense.

A new goalkeeper is also a possibility, according to the report, with the situation regarding David De Gea and Dean Henderson still in the balance.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Four Positions Erik Ten Hag Wants To Strengthen His Manchester United Side In

By Rhys James
Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo At Europa League 2022 Sheriff Clash
Match Day

Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United | UEFA Europa League | Match Report

By Saul Escudero
Erik ten Hag instructing players
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Says Manchester United Will Consider January Transfers

By Rhys James
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Christian Eriksen’s Man Of The Match Performance vs Sheriff In Numbers

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag On Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United & Cristiano Ronaldo Goal

By Rhys James
Ronaldo
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Doubles Manchester United Lead Against Sheriff

By Alex Wallace
Sancho vs Liverpool
Match Day

Watch: Jadon Sancho Goal Gives Manchester United Lead Against Sheriff

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Sheriff v Manchester United | UEFA Europa League | Confirmed Lineups

By Alex Wallace