Report: Four Transfer Targets Ralf Rangnick Recommended To Manchester United Including Erling Haaland

Four transfer targets that Ralf Rangnick recommended to Manchester United have been revealed, according to a report.

The German was appointed as interim manager in December 2021 following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and despite initially agreeing to a two-year consultancy role after his management period, left the club after the new boss Erik Ten Hag's arrival.

The former RB Leipzig sporting director famously claimed that United could need up to 10 new signings this summer and he was said to have recommended a few himself.

According to the MEN, the 62-year-old regarded Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol as a "Must buy" for the club, while his teammate in midfield Konrad Laimer was also recommended. The latter is now said to be generating interest from Bayern Munich.

Striker Christopher Nkuku, also a Leipzig player, was also allegedly one of interest in Rangnick's eyes - and he advised United's scouts to look at him closer. However, he has signed a new contract since then.

Finally, Erling Haaland is another and the biggest name on the list. It is said that the ex-United manager urged higher-ups to try and negotiate a deal to sign the Norwegian, since his release clause (Which was activated successfully by Manchester City) became active this summer.

