Report: French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Rejects Newcastle Amid Manchester United & Chelsea Interest

According to a report, Manchester United signing target Adrien Rabiot has rejected Newcastle in their effort to land the midfielder.

Even though the Frenchman is seeking a move from Juventus this summer, the 27-year-old is more likely to join Chelsea or the Old Trafford side.

During these three years in Turin, Rabiot's performance has been regular for Juventus, the number 25 participated in 45 games this season and helped his team with 2 assists in all competitions.

Rabiot

The star has a contract with Juventus valid until June 2023, but his desire is to leave the Italian side this transfer window, he's got a couple of choices.

Accoridng to reports from the French outlet L’Equipe: Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea are all thinking about signing the Midfielder.

Another rumour was a swap between Arsenal player Hector Bellerin and Juventus' number 25.

It was claimed by Gazzetta: Newcastle have made their move for the 15 million euros rated Midfielder, however, Rabiot decided to reject their offer because he is interested in Champions League football the next season.

This decision clearly leaves the Red Devils with slim chances to sign the French star, as they can not offer him more than Europa League football at the moment.

The most optioned side to land Adrien Rabiot is currently Chelsea who will participate in the next season's Champions League.

Transfers

