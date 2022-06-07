Report: French Midfielder Paul Pogba Spoke On First Interview After Manchester United Exit

According to a recent report, Paul Pogba has given out his first interview since the Frenchman's exit from the club and shared his thoughts on the experience at Manchester United.

In the past days, the Red Devils confirmed the 29-year-old exit, following the failure to reach a new agreement between the Old Trafford side and the number 6.

Several media reports from Europe have claimed the interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus to sign the Midfielder.

But the truth is that Paul Pogba is set to rejoin his former club Juventus, the player will confirm the decision on his future in the upcoming weeks.

The last time the French midfielder performed for Manchester United was in the 4-0 defeat against Liverpool back in April, the World Cup winner had to leave the pitch after an injury with just 10 minutes in play.

The injury was so bad it prevented the French International from playing what was left of the Premier League season.

Paul Pogba spoke for the YouTube channel Uninterrupted, the midfielder said:

"I just want the best for me. I'm thinking, putting everything together, taking my time, and I'm just looking for the best, I want to play football, be myself always, and enjoy what I do.

"I need to enjoy what I do because otherwise I cannot perform well. I don't want to be thinking negatively. We can be losing games, trophies but you have to be happy and enjoy yourself -- that's what I'm looking for.

"Everybody wants to feel loved, everyone needs that in your soul to feel appreciated. Everything you do even when you grow up, when you do a good thing you like to hear: 'Well done, nice.'

"It's always been like that, even adults need that. It's always good to feel the work you do is appreciated that you're doing well that people are happy with yourself.

"I think people around make a huge difference because they cheer you up or they can bring you down -- it can be both -- so you need them to bring you up."

Then Pogba hinted about leadership problems at Manchester United during his last months at the Old Trafford side:

"Sometimes you just don't feel yourself, that can happen, just someone saying: 'It's alright, it's okay,' even the people that were on the bench they give you a push and it's important, important to feel it from your teammates because you can bring it up also.

"I like to talk to the people and be a leader but even a leader sometimes needs his teammates to be encouraged, they need to bring him up.

"Being a leader it's helping your teammates to the biggest potential, we can fight but it has to be for the good of the player, the good of the team and he brings the level up, brings the positive energy, people trust him, he trusts the people."

