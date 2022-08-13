Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong Admits He Could Leave Barcelona For Manchester United This Summer

Frenkie De Jong has admitted that he could leave Barcelona to join Manchester United this summer, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked to the 25-year-old throughout this summer, especially since the arrival of his old manager Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford, who views him as a top target.

It was widely reported that the two clubs had come to an agreement on a fee to make the transfer happen, but there still remains the issue of convincing the player to leave his dream club. There also remains the issue of De Jong's deferred wages that he is still owed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Sport (Via UnitedUpdate), the Dutchman has admitted to the Barcelona dressing room that he may end up moving to Manchester United before the end of the transfer window.

Allegedly, in recent hours he has become more open to change. However, it is said that he is "Very angry" with the way the Spanish giants have handled the situation, believing that Barca are pressuring him to leave.

De Jong has already played 138 times for the club since joining from AFC Ajax in 2019, scoring 13 times and making 17 assists from the center of midfield.

