Report: Frenkie De Jong Agents And Martin Braithwaite Declined To Meet With Barcelona As They Are Angry - Manchester United Watching Close

According to a report, Frenkie De Jong's agents and Martin Braithwaite have declined to meet with Barcelona as they are angry at the club, Manchester United watching close.

The Red Devils had a bad start in the Premier League as they lost to Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2) at Old Trafford.

The goals conceded had to do mostly with a contention problem in the midfield with the duo Scott McTominay and Fred not working out so well for United.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

This only prompted Erik Ten Hag's side even more to sign one or two Midfielders before the summer window closes at the end of the month.

Frenkie De Jong being the principal target during this summer has been reluctant to joun Manchester United despite of the club agreeing a transfer fee with Barcelona.

The Red Devils could not reach an agreement for the personal terms of De Jong as the player had in mind playing the UEFA Champions League with the 'Cules'.

The Arkel born has also stated that him and his family are feeling good at Barcelona.

On top of that, the Blaugrana owes the 25-year-old around 20 million euros in deferred wages due to the pandemic.

Despite the big debt with the Dutchman, Barcelona has made five new signings this summer and everybody wonders where is the money coming from, since the La Liga side are going through a dire financial situation.

Of course, this has upset Frenkie De Jong and his agents who were supposed to hold a meeting with 'Barca' this Friday.

According to a report from outlet Relevo via Twitter: Frenkie De Jong's agents and Martin Braithwaite left the city without meeting with Barcelona as they are upset with the club's interferences, hence declined to see the 'Cules'.

These news brought the attention of Manchester United. The Red Devils will wait until the end of the window for the possibility of signing the Dutch Midfielder.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon