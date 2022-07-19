Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong Being Put 'Under Pressure' By Barcelona To Accept Manchester United Move

Frenkie De Jong is being put "Under pressure" by Barcelona to accept a transfer to Manchester United, according to a report.

The midfielder has been a primary target for The Red Devils this summer and it is clear that he is seen as a potentially key player by new boss Erik Ten Hag - who has worked with him previously at AFC Ajax.

It was confirmed last week that the two clubs had agreed on a deal in principle for the transfer to go through, with the details of the 85million Euro total fee said to be sorted. However, there is still the issue of personal terms and convincing the Dutchman to leave his dream club for a team who are not competing in the Champions League.

Reports indicate that De Jong's preference is to stay at Barcelona, as explained in the above tweet from renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

However, according to AD (Via UtdPlug on Twitter), the Spanish giants are putting heavy pressure on the player to accept the move and allow the club to collect their transfer fee.

A team under a lot of financial pressure since the Covid-19 pandemic, it is said that they may need to sell one of their most valuable assets in order to see out their plans for the upcoming season. Despite this though, De Jong has been taken on Barca's pre-season tour.

The transfer window ends on 1st September.

