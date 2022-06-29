Skip to main content
Report: Frenkie De Jong Update - The Midfielder Could Be Presented By Manchester United This Weekend - Erik Ten Hag Will Get Him

According to a recent report, Manchester United is on the verge of landing Midfielder Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona. The star could be presented at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Red Devils' manager Erik Ten Hag wanted De Jong to become the key to starting his revolution at the Theatre of Dreams.

De Jong pic

It was claimed that the Dutchman offered the number 21 a starring role at the Premier League side and also to build the new squad around him.

During the last month, the Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United saga has been an everyday topic among the Red Devils fanbase, with many believing it was not going to happen.

These thoughts emerged after the fans watched how United failed to secure an important signing for the attacking line.

Instead this player ended up signing for bitter rivals Liverpool a couple weeks ago, we are talking about the Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez.

At last, things are starting to look better for Erik Ten Hag's side. The negotiations between the Old Trafford side and Barcelona are approaching to an agreement.

According to Sky Sport DE Journalist Florian Plettenberg: Erik Ten Hag wanted him, he will get him! The deal is in the final stages.

Frenkie De Jong is on verge to join Manchester United. According to sources de Jong could be presented at the weekend.

But it’s not 100 percent safe right now. There are plans to present him in the stadium.

Author Verdict:

When things could not look worse, the sun is starting to shine for Manchester United. The Dutch manager listed de Jong as a priority and now is closer than ever to land him. 

The next 24 hours could be massive for the Red Devils and their fan base.

Transfers

By Saul Escudero33 seconds ago
